Ismael Saibari salary: How much does PSV star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Ismael Saibari's salary details playing for PSV

Barcelona-born attacking midfielder Ismael Saibari has adapted well to life in the Netherlands, joining PSV in 2020 after playing for various youth teams in Belgium before.

He showcased his talent with Jong PSV and was handed his first-team debut in 2020.

Saibari has since become a key figure in PSV’s midfield, operating both on the wings and in the attacking midfield role. The Morocco international extended his contract with PSV in 2024, committing to the club for five more years. However, compared to some of the top earners in the squad, his wages remain relatively modest.

So, how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross