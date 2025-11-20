Isco set to match Antony as highest-paid player at Betis with new contract after ex-Real Madrid star vows to win a trophy with Spanish side before he retires

The plan initially was to extend Isco's contract by another until 2028. The new deal would have included a pay rise reward for his performances and overall influence in the 2024-25 season, which would have seen him become the highest-paid player at the club alongside Antony. The Brazilian, signed permanently from United on a five-year deal over the summer, earns €7.8 million gross per season, including bonuses.

However, he has shown a willingness to commit to Betis beyond 2028. Options on the table include extending the contract to 2028 or 2029, either on a fixed or optional basis, or even structuring a deal that would allow the midfielder to remain at Betis until the end of his career, depending on his performances.

Despite the fact that Isco turned 33 earlier this year, there are reportedly no reservations over his renewal. Betis are extremely delighted with his on-field displays as well as his brave determination to overcome physical setbacks, which have exceeded the club's expectations. His stature as an icon of the club and the fact that he's now the captain add further weight to his case. The most widely supported proposal, as things stand, is an extension through 2028, with the possibility of adding further years based on performance triggers — such as reaching a set number of matches — similar to clauses used for other players.

