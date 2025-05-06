champions league semifinals 2nd legGetty Images
Parshva Shah

Inter told scenario they must avoid against Barcelona & Lamine Yamal in Champions League semifinal as Fabio Capello backs Arsenal to pull off heroic PSG comeback

Italian great Fabio Capello has warned Inter of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's threat, while also backing Arsenal to produce a comeback against PSG.

  • Capello warns Inter, who take on Barca on Tuesday
  • Urged the Serie A giants to avoid Yamal scenario
  • Backed Arsenal to eliminate PSG despite 1-0 loss
