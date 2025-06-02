'Inter Miami’s interest is real' - Club América's Brian Rodríguez says he spoke with Luiz Suarez and that 'there’s a real chance' he could transfer to MLS team
The Uruguayan winger said clubs in Spain have shown interest, but 'playing alongside Suárez and Messi' is a dream
- Valued at around $7 million, according to Transfermarkt
- Under contract with Club América until 2026
- Has scored 23 goals in 104 appearances for Las Águilas