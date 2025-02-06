SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-POLITICS-ECONOMYAFP
Siddhant Lazar

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham & Hollywood A-list actor Matt Damon team up for Stella Artois’ Super Bowl LIX campaign

The Inter Miami owner and the Hollywood superstar team up for the first time in Stella Artois’ big-budget Super Bowl campaign

  • Beckham and Damon play long-lost twin brothers in the ad
  • The commercial is part of Stella Artois’ “For Moments Worth More” campaign
  • Ben Affleck directed the spot, which will air during Super Bowl LIX
