'This isn't pleasant' - Ex-Inter and Belgium star faces five years in prison over alleged money laundering in drug case as midfielder's club stand by him

Nainggolan’s name has surfaced in connection with a drug smuggling investigation, though he is not suspected of any direct involvement. His mention in the case stems from the revelation that he had received €105,500 in cash from Nasr-Eddine Sekkaki, the main accused in the case. At the time, Nainggolan’s bank accounts were frozen due to his ongoing divorce, leaving him temporarily unable to access his own funds.

In his statement to investigators, the Belgian midfielder explained that he had requested the money to continue supporting charitable initiatives and underprivileged individuals, consistent with his long-standing reputation for generosity and community work. Once his financial situation improved, Nainggolan repaid the full amount by transferring the money to an account belonging to Sekkaki’s mother, thereby clearing all outstanding dues.

However, this transaction has prompted prosecutors to question whether Nainggolan might have unknowingly participated in money laundering on behalf of the accused. His lawyer has firmly rejected any such implication, emphasising that an allegation from the public prosecutor’s office does not amount to a conviction and that there is no evidence linking Nainggolan to any criminal or smuggling activities.

Lokeren chairman Van Duysen believes that Nainggolan’s personal life is not the club’s concern as long as it does not interfere with his professional responsibilities. He said: “Football is our core business. We are not concerned with who our players associate with in the evenings.”

However, Van Duysen also cautioned that this stance could change if personal matters began to affect the club’s operations, adding: “That is only relevant if it seriously disrupts their professional activities. At present, I have no indication that this is the case, although that may change tomorrow.”