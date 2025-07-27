This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Inspired by Ted Lasso?! Pep Guardiola shows off shock new look ahead of start of new Premier League season with Man City

Pep Guardiola has unveiled a striking new look ahead of Manchester City's pre-season return, swapping his clean-shaven face for a bold moustache. The 54-year-old Spaniard, who once complimented a reporter’s facial hair as “sexy,” is now turning heads with his own transformation. Fans have been quick to react and compare the Spaniard with television's favourite coach, Ted Lasso.

  • Guardiola debuts moustache ahead of new season
  • New look compared to Ted Lasso
  • City boss once praised reporter’s facial hair in 2021
