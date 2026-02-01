Injury scare for Jude Bellingham in World Cup countdown! Real Madrid superstar suffers hamstring nightmare amid La Liga & Champions League title challenges

Interim Blancos boss Arbeloa will be disappointed to have seen Bellingham removed from his immediate plans having given him, Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior every minute of Real’s last four matches.

Ahead of a clash with Vallecano, he had said when asked if there are “untouchables” in his squad: “I understand football debates, but I always want to have the best on the pitch. And the more minutes they can be for me, at the team’s disposal, the better. We saw it, for example, in Villarreal. With two minutes to go, in stoppage time, Mbappe’s goal comes from a very good action by Vinicius, who goes inside, turns the game around, finds Mbappe and is awarded a penalty.

“They are players capable of unbalancing a game at any minute. And well, because there will be people who are not Real Madrid fans who do not want them to be on the field. I imagine that what Real Madrid fans want is for their best players to always be available, always on the pitch. The five you said… they are players who can be in the top 10 worldwide. So they have my full confidence. And it’s not that it’s my confidence, but it’s their performance that puts them on the pitch.”