INEOS are selling up! New Man Utd co-owners place sister club Nice on the market amid fears over UEFA's multi-club ownership rules

GettyPeter McVitieINEOS are selling up! New Man Utd co-owners place sister club Nice on the market amid fears over UEFA's multi-club ownership rulesNiceManchester UnitedLigue 1Europa LeagueManchester United partial-owners INEOS are looking to sell their stake in French club Nice, a report says.