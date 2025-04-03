'Incredible human being' - Pep Guardiola pays touching tribute to Jack Grealish after Man City star dedicates goal to his late brother
Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to Jack Grealish after seeing the Manchester City star dedicate a Premier League goal to his late brother.
- England international handed rare start by City
- Registered first Premier League goal since December 2023
- Netted on 25th anniversary of brother's passing