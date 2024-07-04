'It is illegal!' - Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 'ambush marketing' at Euro 2024 as similar punishment to that previously handed out to Nicklas Bendtner is demanded for Portugal superstar Cristiano RonaldoEuropean ChampionshipPortugalPortugal vs Slovenia

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo should be punished by UEFA for supposed “ambush marketing” at Euro 2024, claims a former sponsorship head.