'Help the club financially' - Ilkay Gundogan fires parting shot at Barcelona after completing Man City return following just one 'difficult season' at Camp Nou
Ilkay Gundogan has officially announced his departure from Barcelona after just one season and has not kept the reason for his exit a secret.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gundogan leaves Barcelona after one season
- Cites his departure will 'help the club financially'
- Rejoins Manchester City as a free agent