Ilan Meslier to Milan?! Leeds United goalkeeper's agent attempts to secure client move to Serie A giants
Meslier frozen out as his agent pushes for a Serie A escape
Meslier has not started a competitive match for Leeds since April, a dramatic decline for a goalkeeper once regarded as one of the club’s most valuable assets. His role has diminished to the point where he is now effectively out of the picture, watching from the sidelines as Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow occupy the first-team spots. With his contract expiring in 2026 and Leeds unwilling to keep a high-earning third-choice goalkeeper, the club is open to selling him in January.
According to Tutto Sport,sensing the urgency of the situation, his agent Zahavi has moved aggressively. Zahavi, who maintains strong relationships with Milan and Inter is positioning Meslier for a switch to Serie A. Both Milan clubs are interested, attracted by the possibility of signing a young, technically gifted keeper who once ranked among the Premier League’s brightest prospects. But while Leeds want a January sale, both Milan and Inter prefer to wait until summer to sign him for free, setting up a standoff that could deprive Leeds of a transfer fee entirely.
From Premier League standout to a sudden collapse in form
Meslier’s decline has been gradual but unmistakable. At his peak in the 2020–21 Premier League season, the Frenchman was electric, producing extraordinary reflex saves, commanding his box with confidence and playing a crucial part in Leeds' ninth-place finish under Marcelo Bielsa. He looked every bit the modern goalkeeper being calm in possession, agile under pressure, and brave in one-on-one situations.
But the seasons that followed exposed the fragility of both Leeds' defensive structure and Meslier’s still-developing decision-making. As Bielsa’s chaotic, high-risk style increasingly stretched the defence, Meslier faced more dangerous situations than almost any keeper in the league. His shot-stopping numbers plummeted, errors multiplied and the pressure mounted. During Leeds’ relegation campaign he conceded well over expected goals against and ranked among the poorest shot-stoppers in the division.
Leeds' dilemma: sell now, risk losses or hold on to a fading asset
Leeds now find themselves in a difficult position. They see Meslier as a player whose value has dropped but still carries Premier League experience that should, in theory, command a meaningful fee. Yet the market is unforgiving for goalkeepers who have lost their starting role, and European clubs know Leeds are under pressure to sell. The club has explored offers in previous windows but has not received anything close to their valuation.
Adding to the complexity is that Leeds had once considered offering Meslier a new contract, largely to protect his transfer value. But the emergence of Perri and the reliability of Darlow have pushed Meslier further down the depth chart, making a renewal both financially unwise and sporting unnecessary. If Milan and Inter insist on waiting until the summer to sign him for free, Leeds risk losing him without compensation just two years after rejecting offers that would have earned them substantial profit.
The club must now decide whether a cut-price January sale is better than clinging to an asset whose value and playing time are evaporating by the month.
What Meslier needs
For Meslier, a move away from England may be the only path to rediscovering the promise that once made him one of Europe’s most exciting young goalkeepers. Serie A, with its emphasis on tactical organisation and structured defensive systems, could provide the stability he has lacked since Bielsa’s final seasons at Leeds. Milan and Inter offer environments where keepers have time to rebuild confidence and refine fundamentals without the relentless chaos and pace of English football.
