ICONS: Fabio Grosso - Italy's unlikely World Cup hero

Before the World Cup, no one would have believed that Grosso would become a national hero. Not only was an Azzuri victory deemed unlikely given the Calciopoli scandal that engulfed Italian football on the eve of the tournament, but Grosso was far from a household name.

"My path is that of a young man who was passionately devoted to football, having spent four years in the Eccellenza league, and at 22 I was in C2. At best, I could dream of playing in Serie A," Grosso explained to La Repubblica. "But beyond dreams lies utopia. They would say to me, ‘Come, we'll take you to play here or there’, but I just asked them to leave me where I was. ‘If I can’, I replied, ‘I'll get there later’. I wanted to follow my own path without jumping the gun."

One story from his days playing for Renato Curi paints a perfect picture of Grosso’s character: "I was very young, and on the eve of our first match in Serie D, my coach called the most important players the night before the game for the latest information. When he called my house, however, he couldn't reach me. I was out with my friends. I treated it all like a game... I still felt like an amateur. But he had a lot of faith in me.

"My mother rang me to tell me about the phone call. She was disappointed too. The next day, there was a meeting to talk about what had happened, about the disappointment I had caused the coach. In the match, I scored a hat-trick and we won 6-2. From that day on, I became a professional."

Grosso went down in history as an excellent full-back, but few remember his beginnings as an attacking playmaker. "I was an artist who became a full-back to further my career,” he told La Repubblica. "I always played as the number 10, then in Perugia the left-back was suspended and I played there. Instead of being transferred to Serie C, I became a starter in Serie A and began a new life. At the crossroads, I almost always took the right path. That is luck, but not only that.

"On my Serie A debut at San Siro against Inter, I was about to score the equaliser in the 91st minute," he continued. "I hit the post. Then, Inter counter-attacked, I committed a foul and was sent off. I could have collapsed, but somehow I was reborn. And I have no regrets: I have always been myself."

Grosso's victory is that of a dreamer; the penalty in Berlin was the pinnacle of a career as a good footballer, certainly not as a star player. He accepts this label without batting an eyelid.

"The problem was the general expectation: I wasn't [Antonio] Cabrini or Paolo Rossi, I wasn't Salvatore Schillaci, but everyone expected me to be. That's why I don't like to talk about my penalty in Berlin; it's a part of the journey, an episode, but I lived so much before and after that shot. Few people will have noticed, but that's fine.

"I always wondered what an amateur who had gradually made his way into the professional ranks, starting from such a low level, was doing among the real champions. I wasn't convinced of my qualities to be there, but I knew how to be there."