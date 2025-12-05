Getty
Ian Wright and Roy Keane share light-hearted Laura Woods joke after positive recovery update following presenters on-air collapse during England coverage
Woods collapsed during coverage of England vs Ghana
Viewers were quick to air their concern and pass on well wishes after seeing Woods faint while chatting with Wright and Anita Asante as England prepared to face African opposition in Southampton. She was caught while falling forwards, with ITV cutting to an advertising break.
Wright, who could be heard comforting Woods before the live coverage cut to commercials, admits that he was “worried” at the time. A positive update on Woods’ condition has since been delivered, allowing for some playful banter to take place.
Wright and Keane react to seeing colleague fall ill
Ex-England striker Wright discussed the incident for the first time when joining former Manchester United stars Keane and Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast, along with Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher and Lionesses legend Jill Scott.
Wright said of Woods: “She’s fine. I got a message from her this morning. It was worrying at the time but she’s fine. People have been really nice about it. I’m glad she’s okay.” Scott added: “She said that she thinks she’s got a virus but it must have been horrible for that to happen, on live TV as well.”
The panel said that Woods “would want” them to make light of the incident. Keane, who is also a regular on ITV Sport, did just that when saying to Wright: “I’m guessing she’s not the first woman to fall into your arms Ian. That’s just your knack. She’s okay and that’s all that matters, that’s the most important thing, obviously. You’ll get a knighthood or an award for that, Wrighty.”
What 'embarrassed' Woods said about incident
Woods’ fiance, former Love Island contestant Adam Collard, posted on social media shortly after seeing his partner collapse, assuring viewers that she was “ok” and “with the right people” as she started her recovery.
Woods went on to tell her followers on Instagram, with Wright, Asante and her colleagues at ITV being thanked for looking after her: “Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration.
“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”
Katie Shanahan stepped in to replace Woods and told viewers: “As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill but she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice. She’s in really good hands and we’re wishing her a speedy recovery. We want to reassure you she is doing okay. We all send her our love.”
Woods engaged to ex-Love Island star & mother to son Leo
Woods is a regular on ITV when it comes to coverage of England’s Women’s team, having fronted their run to the 2023 World Cup final and triumphant Euro 2025 campaign. She also presents Champions League action on TNT Sports and has previously hosted a radio show on talkSPORT.
She got engaged to fitness coach Collard in 2024, after he proposed on a beach in Cornwall, with their first child - a boy named Leo Ernie - being welcomed into the world in January. Woods returned to work in April but will now be taking in another short break as she prioritises her personal health.
England emerged victorious in their clash with Ghana, as goals from Lucia Kendall and Alessia Russo saw them to a 2-0 win. Sarina Wiegman’s side will not be in action again until March, when they face Ukraine and Iceland in their opening games of 2027 World Cup qualification.
