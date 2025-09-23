Ian Wright urges Arsenal to provide 'clarity' on Jenna Nighswonger with USWNT star seemingly exiled from Renee Slegers' squad

Speaking on the Crossways podcast, Wright said: "I need some clarity on what's going on with Arsenal and Jenna. [She had] a good preseason, I'm hearing from people. [She's] more than capable of playing at this level — she's not even in the matchday squads.

If she's not injured, why did they deny her a loan move? Why would they do that? So, Arsenal, answer that. What are you doing with this girl and her career? She's 24, so we're not talking about somebody who's got the time to come over here with that upheaval. She's not 19 where you think, OK, let's give her a couple seasons. She's 24, ready to go and an international. So, Arsenal, sort that out."