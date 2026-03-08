Getty Images Sport
'I will do everything within my power' - USMNT's Sergino Dest targets PSV return before season end to boost World Cup hopes
What happened
Dest's injury came early in the second half of Saturday's win as the defender went down with an apparent hamstring injury and had to be helped off the field by PSV staff.
On Sunday, PSV issued an update on Dest's status, saying that there's no official timetable for Dest's return. Both the club and the player, though, believe he could be back by the end of the Eredivisie season as Dest sets his sights on the USMNT's World Cup squad.
“I will do everything within my power to be fully fit again towards the end of the season, and I’m confident that will happen,” Dest said in a statement per PSV. “Thank you for the many heartwarming messages. That support only gives me extra motivation to work hard on my recovery.”
What Dest said
In addition to PSV's statement, Dest took to social media himself, reiterating his determination to play again before the World Cup.
"I’m out for a little while to do what I love the most!" he said. "But one thing for sure this is NOT the end of the season! I’ll do everything in my power to make sure that I’m coming back asap on the right timing! Thanks for the messages won’t let you guys down!"
The timeline
While Dest is all but certain to miss March camp, there is a chance he returns in time to factor into Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup plans. The Eredivisie season runs through May 17, although PSV's title run seems all but certain as they maintain a 19-point lead heading into the final eight games of the season.
This isn't Dest's first significant injury absence, as the defender missed much of the 2024-25 injury with an ACL injury.
What comes next?
The USMNT's World Cup roster will be announced on May 26 in New York, with the team then set to play Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 before kicking off the tournament against Paraguay on June 12.
Before all of that, though, the U.S. has March camp, which will see them take on Belgium and Portugal on March 28 and 31, respectively.
