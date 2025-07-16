'I don’t think this is the right team for him' - Former USMNT stars Tony Meola and Charlie Davies express concerns over Giovanni Reyna's potential LAFC transfer
The two former USMNT stars have voiced skepticism regarding reports linking the American with a move to LAFC, raising questions about several issues
- Meola suggests Reyna's potential MLS return indicates limited European opportunities
- Davies questions compatibility between Reyna and LAFC
- Lalas, however, believes it could work out if Reyna puts in the work