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Hugo Souza addresses 'mistake' claims after failing to react to Nestory Irankunda free-kick in Brazil draw
Goalkeeper beaten by curling strike
The Corinthians shot-stopper earned his second cap for Brazil as Carlo Ancelotti's side faced a resilient Australia outfit in Townsville. Starting between the posts, the 27-year-old was rooted to the spot in the 68th minute when Irankunda's exquisite, curling free-kick found the net. A dramatic stoppage-time header from substitute Rayan ultimately spared Brazil's blushes, leaving Souza still searching for a maiden international victory following a defeat against Japan on his debut.
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Shot-stopper accepts inevitable public scrutiny
Speaking to Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo, the goalkeeper dismissed claims that he was at fault, opting instead to commend the execution of the opposition's set-piece. Admitting he was completely flat-footed on his line, Souza said: "I think the guy [Irankunda] caught that free-kick brilliantly. By the time I thought about diving, the ball had already gone past."
Acknowledging the relentless glare that comes with guarding Brazil's net, the Corinthians custodian added: "It's obvious the criticism is going to come: 'He didn't dive for it, I think he could have reached it, I think it was a mistake, I don't think it was a mistake...' That will happen with any goal that I or any other goalkeeper concedes here for the national team.
"It comes with the territory, with the magnitude of the shirt we wear, and it's natural that these kinds of narratives and opinions will emerge. Of course, for me it's a bit frustrating that I haven't won a match yet with the Brazilian national team."
Domestic experience builds thick skin
Fierce scrutiny from demanding supporters is nothing new for Souza, who has experienced intense pressure having represented two of Brazil's biggest clubs, Flamengo and Corinthians.
Explaining how that domestic crucible shaped his resilience, the keeper noted: "To be completely honest, I've experienced the two biggest spotlights [Flamengo and Corinthians]. I've been through one and now I'm living the other. They are the two biggest media focuses in Brazil. Naturally, it cuts both ways. You just have to get used to it."
The Timao number one maintained that coping with such scrutiny serves him well on the international stage, adding: "When things are going well, the praise is immense; when things go wrong, the backlash is just as intense. I believe that gives me very thick skin to come here to the Selecao and understand it will be no different.
"When the scrutiny comes, it will hit hard. When the criticism arrives, it will hit hard. And regardless of what I think about it, or what my family thinks about it, the demands will always be heavy."
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Brisbane rematch tests experimental lineup
Ancelotti's Brazil will lock horns with the Socceroos at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday before concluding their international tour against India. With the Italian tactician expected to continue tinkering with an experimental squad, Souza will be eager to secure that elusive first victory should he get the nod. The rematch represents an immediate test for the Selecao backline to show greater defensive solidity against Australia's incisive counter-attacks.
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