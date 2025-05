This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Huge controversy in Serie A! Referee Marco Guida to be in VAR room for Inter vs Lazio despite links to title rivals Napoli Serie A Inter Lazio SSC Napoli Serie A has found itself at the centre of controversy after Marco Guida was named assistant VAR for Inter's crucial title-race clash against Lazio. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Guida to be the assistant VAR for Inter vs Lazio

Italian referee had earlier requested not to be involved

Napoli top the table with Inter close behind Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask