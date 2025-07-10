Martin Odegaard GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

How text from Martin Odegaard convinced Christian Norgaard to sign for Arsenal

ArsenalM. OedegaardC. NorgaardTransfersPremier LeagueBrentford

Martin Odegaard played agent to convince Christian Norgaard to swap Brentford for Arsenal. The Gunners have added a seasoned Premier League performer to their midfield ranks by completing the signing of the Danish international for an initial fee of £10 million ($13m/€11m), with the potential for an additional £2m ($3m) to be paid in performance-related bonuses.

  • Norgaard joined Arsenal on a two-year deal
  • The club have an option for a third
  • Gunners strengthen their midfield after Partey and Jorginho left
