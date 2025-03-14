This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Bruno Fernandes paid ref match ball Manchester United Europa League 2024-25Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'How much you paid the ref?!' - Bruno Fernandes hilariously accused by Man Utd team-mate of buying penalties after grabbing hat-trick against Real Sociedad

B. FernandesManchester UnitedEuropa LeagueManchester United vs Real SociedadReal Sociedad

Bruno Fernandes was trolled by a Manchester United team-mate on the back of his hat-trick heroics, with a "how much you paid the ref" question asked.

  • Red Devils into Europa League quarter-finals
  • Captain bagged hat-trick & match ball vs Sociedad
  • Team-mates poked fun at his exploits afterwards
