How Chelsea star Cole Palmer is emulating club legend Eden Hazard in stunning debut season

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeHow Chelsea star Cole Palmer is emulating club legend Eden Hazard in stunning debut seasonCole PalmerChelseaPremier LeagueEden HazardCole Palmer is closely following the footsteps of Chelsea legend Eden Hazard as he keeps finding the net in a stunning debut campaign.Palmer the brightest star in the Chelsea stableScored a hat-trick to fire Chelsea past Man UtdMatched a record set by Hazard in 2014-15