Arsenal most expensive player sales - How Gunners made over £685m in outgoing transfers

Selling well has not always been Arsenal's strong point - but there have been some exceptions

During the early days of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal were known for cashing in on players for big profit, but nowadays they find things far more difficult.

The Gunners’ struggles to get big transfer fees has been the source of much frustration from fans, who have seen plenty of star names opt to run down their contracts and leave on a free transfer over the course of the past decade.

There have been some success stories along the way, however, with academy graduates Alex Iwobi and Joe Willock bringing in some big money during the past five years.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the most expensive players ever sold by the north London club.

Arsenal biggest sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Matteo Guendouzi £10m £21m 2021-22 Joe Willock £25m £27m 2020-21 Emiliano Martinez £20m £22m 2019-20 Alex Iwobi £35m £55m 2018-19 Lucas Perez £4m £8m 2017-18 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain £35m £150m 2016-17 Serge Gnabry £4.5m £9m 2015-16 Lukas Podolski £2.5m £2.5m 2014-15 Thomas Vermaelen £17m £25m 2013-14 Gervinho £7m £10m 2012-13 Robin van Persie £24m £55m 2011-12 Cesc Fabregas £30m £70m 2010-11 Eduardo £6.5m £7m 2009-10 Emanuel Adebayor £25m £42m 2008-09 Alex Hleb £15m £23m 2007-08 Thierry Henry £16m £45m 2006-07 Ashley Cole £7m £11.5m 2005-06 Patrick Vieira £13.7m £18m 2004-05 Francis Jeffers £3.5m £3.5m 2003-04 Moritz Volz £900k £900k 2002-03 Richard Wright £4.5m £6m 2001-02 Nelson Vivas £6m £10m 2000-01 Marc Overmars £25m £36.5m 1999-2000 Nicolas Anelka £23m £30m

Arsenal top 10 most expensive player sales