Arsenal most expensive player sales - How Gunners made over £685m in outgoing transfers

During the early days of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal were known for cashing in on players for big profit, but nowadays they find things far more difficult.
The Gunners’ struggles to get big transfer fees has been the source of much frustration from fans, who have seen plenty of star names opt to run down their contracts and leave on a free transfer over the course of the past decade.
There have been some success stories along the way, however, with academy graduates Alex Iwobi and Joe Willock bringing in some big money during the past five years.
Here, GOAL takes a look at the most expensive players ever sold by the north London club.
Arsenal biggest sales by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022-23
Matteo Guendouzi
£10m
£21m
2021-22
Joe Willock
£25m
£27m
2020-21
Emiliano Martinez
£20m
£22m
2019-20
Alex Iwobi
£35m
£55m
2018-19
Lucas Perez
£4m
£8m
2017-18
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
£35m
£150m
2016-17
Serge Gnabry
£4.5m
£9m
2015-16
Lukas Podolski
£2.5m
£2.5m
2014-15
Thomas Vermaelen
£17m
£25m
2013-14
Gervinho
£7m
£10m
2012-13
Robin van Persie
£24m
£55m
2011-12
Cesc Fabregas
£30m
£70m
2010-11
Eduardo
£6.5m
£7m
2009-10
Emanuel Adebayor
£25m
£42m
2008-09
Alex Hleb
£15m
£23m
2007-08
Thierry Henry
£16m
£45m
2006-07
Ashley Cole
£7m
£11.5m
2005-06
Patrick Vieira
£13.7m
£18m
2004-05
Francis Jeffers
£3.5m
£3.5m
2003-04
Moritz Volz
£900k
£900k
2002-03
Richard Wright
£4.5m
£6m
2001-02
Nelson Vivas
£6m
£10m
2000-01
Marc Overmars
£25m
£36.5m
1999-2000
Nicolas Anelka
£23m
£30m