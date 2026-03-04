‘You should be talking about Houston’ - Inside the Dynamo’s overhaul on and off the pitch ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Herrera’s race was run in Mexico. He left Houston to go to Liga MX in unacrimonious circumstances in 2024, but his family stayed north of the border. They loved it there, and even if Herrera was practicing his craft in Toluca, he still felt connected to the first city he had lived in after moving from Atletico Madrid in 2022.

So, he made a phone call. If Houston were up for it, Herrera wanted to be back in the fold. And the Dynamo jumped. Not only did they believe that the former club captain still had plenty to offer - he appeared 34 times for Toluca in 2025. He also fit the mold of the kind of players they wanted. Dynamo wanted quality, sure. But they needed leaders.

“I certainly prefer players who have come from environments where they're used to winning. So there's a resume winner, like this guy's just got trophies everywhere,” Olsen said. “So they're used to it, and usually that comes from environments that are professional, competitive, and do things, quote, unquote, the right way.”

Winning, they argued, begets winning. The fact that they signed three players who had captained their club before was no accident.

"These are guys who have won, and they’re our leaders. And I think that really made a big difference in this offseason,” Onstad said.

Also crucial? MLS experience.

"If you have four chances and you don't take them, and they have two, and they score one of them, you lose the game. So with the personality and winners, we also needed talent, and we need guys that can make plays in both boxes," Olsen said.

That’s part of the reason why Mateusz Bogusz fit the bill. The Polish international was a fan favorite at LAFC - who bagged 18 goals in 2024 - before departing for Cruz Azul for a tidy $9 million. That was good business for the Los Angeles side, even if it stung at the time. Bringing him to Houston for an initial $6m, given how much the market has been inflated for Liga MX signings? That seemed a bargain.

"I think there's a lot of expectation in the club to be successful this year,” Bogusz said to GOAL. So that's what was the most important thing for me.”

But he wasn’t the only big signing. Bogusz is no doubt a familiar name to those in the MLS sphere. But the better signing might just be Brazilian winger Guilherme. The left winger is the kind of player who can be immensely impactful for any MLS team at a tidy price point. Two million dollars is a fine deal for a 30-year-old who has both scored and created at various stops in the Brazilian Serie A over the course of his career.

"Whether it's Matty Bogusz or Guilherme, guys that are consistently putting up good numbers, and understand how to finish and finish in a variety of different ways, that's important to winning games in MLS," Olsen said.

Of course, this wasn’t particularly easily put together. Squad planning is complex and takes time. Onstad, Technical Director Asher Mendelsohn, and Olsen were locked in from last summer. As soon as the roster settled for the 2025 campaign, they had one eye on 2026.

"The modern kind of organization, you're doing that all the time, whether you're winning, whether you're losing, whether you're in the mix. The organization’s so big now that you have to be super proactive in building a team,” Olsen said. "If you're not proactive, forget it, you can't have success, because you're going to keep turning people over. And if you're not ready to replace, it’s an easy way to fall to the bottom.”