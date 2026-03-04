‘You should be talking about Houston’ - Inside the Dynamo’s overhaul on and off the pitch ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The Houston Dynamo knew ahead of the 2025 season that they were going to struggle. Soccer is cyclical; generations come and go. And right before the campaign kicked off, it was clear to those around the club that it was going to be a tough one.
“Way before the season even started, the writing was on the wall in some ways, of where this needed to go,” head coach Ben Olsen told GOAL.
It was a shock to the system. The Dynamo had won the U.S. Open Cup in 2023. They set a new franchise points record in 2024. This looked like a team pulling itself together, ready to take the next step, become the kind of perennial playoff side that builds into a real competitor.
But those inside the club knew things might not be so easy.
“What we've done is mortgaged everything we could find. We lifted every pillow on the couch, and bought out every penny we could to build that team,” President of Soccer Pat Onstad said to GOAL. “We knew at some point we're going to have to figure out how we're going to pay for that.”
And they were right. Houston stayed afloat, but spent most of the year conceding slightly too many goals and not scoring enough of their own. Sure, there were some good wins, but there was an organizational acceptance that anything in 2025 would effectively be papering over the cracks of what needed to be a more holistic change.
The Dynamo’s reset wasn’t just about the roster. With the 2026 World Cup arriving in Houston, the club saw a chance to rebuild both the team and the operation around it.
Those changes began with an aggressive offseason. The day before the 2026 season started, owner Ted Segal and the Dynamo squad laid eyes on a freshly renovated locker room for the first time. They played in a stadium that had been upgraded, polished and ready to go. On the pitch was $13 million of new talent - and perhaps a little more desire, too.
“I’m pretty excited about where this group can go,” Onstad said. “And I think we'll be an attacking team, and it depends on how quickly we gel, but then I think we can do something real special this season.”