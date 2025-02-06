'Hot-headed' Jhon Duran's Saudi move tipped to go 'spectacularly wrong' as former Aston Villa star claims 'no tears will be shed' over striker's controversial big-money transfer
“Hot-headed” Jhon Duran has seen his Saudi Pro League transfer tipped to go “spectacularly wrong”, with “no tears” being shed for him at Aston Villa.
- Colombian now a team-mate of Ronaldo
- Handed lucrative contract in the Middle East
- Expected to beat hasty retreat to Europe