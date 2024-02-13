‘Honey, I’m home!’ - Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds ‘finds’ wife Blake Lively after Super Bowl party in Las Vegas alongside Taylor Swift & victorious Kansas City Chiefs
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has “found” his wife, with Blake Lively delivering a “honey, I’m home” message after returning from the Super Bowl.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dramatic NFL encounter at Allegiant Stadium
- Superstars on and off the field
- Red Dragons owners focused on other football