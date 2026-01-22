Getty
'I did my homework!' - Dominik Szoboszlai reveals secrets of free-kick goal during Liverpool's Champions League win at Marseille
Szoboszlai fired free-kick under the Marseille wall
The Premier League giants had to wait until first-half stoppage-time before getting their noses in front. They thought that they would get the opportunity to do so from the penalty spot following a handling of the ball on the edge of the box. A VAR check left them with 18 yards to cover, rather than 12.
That did not matter to Szoboszlai, who noted that Marseille had no ‘draught excluder’ lying on the floor behind their wall. He was tempted into trying something clever, with Liverpool having prepared for such an eventuality.
Szoboszlai told TNT Sports of opting to go under the wall, rather than over or around it: “Yeah, I did my homework. I got told that if no-one is lying down maybe I can have a chance to hit it under the wall and no-one was lying down so I tried it, and it worked out.”
- Getty
Slot reveals who was responsible for clever set-piece call
Reds boss Arne Slot revealed to LFCTV that goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero was responsible for putting the free-kick plan in place, with Liverpool pleased that a huge penalty shout did not disrupt their progress. He said: “It was a moment from Dom, great work from Xavi as well. Although, I think it shouldn’t have been Dom who took that ball. It should have been Mo [Salah] because it should have been a penalty.
“So many times this season, we have been on the wrong side of refereeing decisions and again tonight. I have also said so many times we should not rely on these wrong decisions and should still be able to win the game.
“That is really positive and I am 100 per cent sure it cannot go on like this with all these decisions that go against us. It will come a time when things go back to normal. In the meantime, we have to make sure we perform in the best possible way and that’s what we have done tonight.”
Gerrard salutes Szoboszlai for taking free-kick off Salah
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was another of those to be left impressed by Szoboszlai’s composure, and his form across the 2025-26 campaign as a whole. The former Reds captain told TNT Sports: “If he stays humble and keeps working at his game, he keeps wanting to develop and grow and improve, because you never stop at whatever age, you can always get better.
“If he stays humble and keeps working in the right way, he can get to another level. I think the talent is there, and I think he’ll have the right people around him to go again, to become an even better midfielder.
“You just got to stay a little bit humble, because the last couple of weeks, there’s been a little bit of ego creeping in with the back heel six yards out and smashing the penalty [against Burnley against the crossbar].
“I think there’s a world-class level there for him. I think he has shown in certain games this season that he’s capable of that, and this is the most consistent I’ve seen him. I love watching him, full of energy, great out of possession. It will be a shame if he doesn’t go and push himself to the next level. I think it’s there for him.”
Gerrard went on to say of Szoboszlai taking free-kick duty from Egyptian superstar Salah, who was back in the Reds’ ranks after Africa Cup of Nations duty: “I think it’s more important when you’re in terrific form, when you’re playing really consistent and you’re in a good place. You can see he’s oozing confidence.
“What I loved about the free-kick, even before he took it, he’s got Salah in his ear. He’s covering his face and he’s like ‘I want to take this, this is a left-footer, leave it to me’. [Szoboszlai] just doesn’t take one word from the most iconic player Liverpool have had in a long time. So I love his confidence. I love that he backs himself.
“The execution’s tremendous, but I think that was made in the training ground days ago. He’s gone to the analyst department, he’s known this wall jumps, with no sleeper. It’s actually an easy free-kick when you think about it.
“I think most players, when Salah’s in your ear and he’s desperate to take it, move aside and respect that. But I love the way Dominik Szoboszlai says ‘no chance’ and takes no notice all the way.”
- Getty Images Sport
Champions League progress: Reds closing on last 16
Victory in the south of France has kept Liverpool on course for automatic qualification into the last 16 of Champions League competition. They are determined to ensure that they are back on that stage next season, with Slot’s side currently sat fourth in the Premier League table - one point clear of the chasing pack as they prepare for a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.
Advertisement