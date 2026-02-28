VIDEO: Hollywood superstar Sydney Sweeney showcases football ability in Portugal with ‘better dribbling skills than Ronaldo’
Bend it like Sweeney
Supporters applauded Sweeney's enthusiasm while her brief appearance quickly went viral across social media. The American was also presented with a special Sporting CP shirt with 'SYDNEY' on the back.
The Euphoria and White Lotus star is currently in Portugal for various projects and fancied taking in a game at the club that famously produced Cristiano Ronaldo. Sporting, meanwhile, shared a snap of 28-year-old alongside fellow actors Leo Woodall and Matthew Goode on their official Instagram account.
Another image showed the club mascot holding Sweeney after Sporting had eased past Estoril. However, it was Sweeney's ball skills that caught the eye following the league triumph.
Watch Hollywood actress Sweeney showcase her skills
'Better than Ronaldo!'
Football fans quickly took to social media platform X to praise Sweeney and her fancy footwork.
"She has better feet than Bellingham damn" user @pfanopat posted
"Better dribbling skills than Ronaldo." @Messiah2524 added
@yo_lak wrote: "No matter what she does, she goes viral"
@roninSam then praised Sweeney's talent, posting: "She’s really playing life on creative mode. Too much talent for one person!"
What comes next?
A Luis Suarez brace and a late Daniel Braganca strike saw Sporting remain on the coattails of league leaders FC Porto, who themselves maintained their title pursuit against Arouca earlier on Friday evening.
Porto left it until second half stoppage-time to claim what could prove a vital three points in the race for the Liga Portugal title. Teenager Oskar Pietuszewski put Porto ahead in the opening minute at the Dragao, but Francesco Farioli's side failed to build upon the Pole's first league goal of the season.
Nais Djouahra drew Arouca level and Porto seemed destined to share the spoils with the visitors. However, William Gomes held his nerve to put Porto back ahead from the spot in injury time before Terem Moffi struck in the 98th minute to confirm the three points in a 3-1 win.
Sporting will hope to move to within one point of Porto when they travel to Braga next weekend, while the league leaders make the trip to Lisbon to face Jose Mourinho's Benfica in a potentially vital weekend in the title race.