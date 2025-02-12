'He wouldn't survive' - Lisandro Martinez fires back at 'jinx guy' Paul Scholes after Man Utd legend's 'not good enough to win Premier League' jibe
Lisandro Martinez fired back at Paul Scholes after the Manchester United legend claimed the defender "is not good enough to win the Premier League".
- Scholes claimed Martinez is "not good enough"
- Defender has hit back on Instagram
- He is currently out with a serious knee injury