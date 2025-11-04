'Consistent, relentless and fearless' - Why Mathis Albert, the 16-year-old with 'world-class' ambitions and fresh off the Club World Cup, could be Dortmund's next USMNT star

The first time the scouts saw Albert, it was at MLS Next Fest in 2023. On Rai's recommendation, scouts from some of Europe's top clubs arrived in Phoenix looking to catch a glimpse of the teenage winger from Los Angeles. This was Albert's big moment. It was so, so close to passing him by.

"He didn't touch the ball for 20 minutes," Rai recalls with a laugh. "We were all just waiting there and I'm like, 'Damn, maybe this wasn't the game to invite them to'. I was worried. Then, he finally got a touch, burned a couple of guys and made things happen. I think he got an assist, if I remember. I saw a scout from Ajax walking away from the field and I didn't know if it was a good thing or a bad thing. I spoke to them after, and all they said was, 'Yep, we like him.' "

Clubs began to swarm and, ultimately, the game was starting to open up to Albert. A FIFA rule change, though, prevented players under 15 from trialing abroad unless they hold a passport from that same country. Albert had French and German citizenship, but there was concern about breaking up the family, even amid interest from the likes of PSG, Bayern and Dortmund.

Then, the turning point: Albert's father got a job in Germany. A move to Dortmund, a club with a history of developing not just talent, but American talent, opened up.

"It wasn't pre-determined or anything," Rai says. "Dortmund was a dream club, though, and it made sense. We never had a concrete plan of where he was going, but everything just felt right."

That didn't mean it was easy. He moved to Dortmund at just 15, leaving family and friends behind. Culturally, Germany is slightly different than back home in LA. There's no room for tardiness or slacking off. Life suddenly turned more serious.

"There are so many little rules," he says with a laugh, "but it's taught me and I can kind of understand those rules. I'm good now but, in the beginning, I was struggling a little!"

The on-field performances were never really a problem, though. From the start, Albert was comfortable in Dortmund's academy as he worked with both the U19s and the U23s this past season. In November, at just 15, he scored against Sturm Graz in the UEFA Youth League, making him the seventh-youngest scorer in the competition's history.

Among those ahead of him are the likes of Youssoufa Moukoko, Rayan Cherki and Ryan Gravenberch, all of whom have had their moments on the highest of levels.

"I started performing right away, but it felt so hard," Albert can admit. "Going to training and games was great but, after that, it's like 'Oh, sh*t, I'm thousands of miles from home'. I still feel that, sometimes, it's hard being away from LA. In the beginning, I struggled, but then my family visited and everything started clicking... We played against Barca and these other teams that are really talented and, once you get into that environment, it's really different in terms of speed. You get tired easily because it all happens faster. There's a level there."

The internal competition helped sharpen his game.

"Our team just clicked and we had some good moments together. I'm training with these guys, but I'll also probably play against them in the future, too," he says. "We have guys that play for Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, so it's just about competing with these players every day, because they are so talented and from the best in the world. We push each other a lot, but it's also fun. We all want to get to the first team, but we obviously all have fun when we play. That's the most important part."

If Albert does get to the first team, he wouldn't be the first American to do so, of course. Dortmund has proven to be a haven for American players, perhaps more than any other club in Europe. Just this past season, Cole Campbell followed in the footsteps of Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna by debuting for the first team. This summer, Albert joined Campbell and Reyna in Dortmund's squad for the Club World Cup.

"If Pulisic can do it, that proves to a lot of us other Americans moving to Europe that we can do it, too," Albert says. "Just because you're American doesn't mean you're any different than the European players. Us Americans, we have a good connection. Gio is really talented. Cole is an amazing player. They made that jump and more Americans can, too. The American talent pool is getting better every day. This generation feels like it's going to be really good."

Albert has ambitions with Dortmund, of course. He recently signed a professional contract, one that ties him to the club for the foreseeable future. The plan is for him to continue to progress through the academy, spending most of this season with the second team in Germany's fourth tier. Dortmund, meanwhile, will monitor his progress.

Back home, U.S. Soccer is monitoring his progress, as well, as Albert looks set to be one of the faces of a rising generation of American teenagers.