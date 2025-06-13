Mexico v United States: Final - Concacaf Nations LeagueGetty Images Sport
Tom Hindle

'He’s committed to the United States' - Taylor Twellman backs Christian Pulisic, but gives Mauricio Pochettino 'D-minus' grade as USMNT lose four straight entering Gold Cup

C. PulisicT. TwellmanUSA

The Apple TV analyst defended Pulisic amid hefty criticism from ex-U.S. stars over his decision to sit out Gold Cup

  • Taylor Twellman defended Christian Pulisic after critical remarks
  • Clamied that USMNT attacking midfielder 'has bled red, white and blue'
  • Milan star has asked for summer off, will sit out 2025 Gold Cup
