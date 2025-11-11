Getty Images Sport
'He's a real man' - Napoli president addresses 'fairy tale' Antonio Conte resignation talks after coach's bombastic rant following latest Serie A defeat
Napoli slip up yet again
Napoli’s struggles continued over the weekend as they suffered their fifth loss in all competitions this season, leaving them two points behind Inter and Roma at the top of the table.
Napoli’s recent performances have been far from convincing, with two defeats in their last five league games and a noticeable lack of attacking sharpness. The reigning champions have failed to score in their last three matches across all competitions, raising serious questions about their creativity and finishing.
The mounting pressure has led Conte to call for accountability throughout the club, saying: “Everyone has to take responsibility. I'm the first to be held accountable. Heart transplants aren't an option. Each of us needs to rediscover our spirit and our grit. I'm disappointed because I'm not finding the energy in the guys again; it means I'm not doing a good job.”
The Italian coach indicated that he would hold talks with club officials to discuss both his own future and that of the team, aiming to avoid a repeat of the 2023-24 season when Napoli finished 10th just a year after winning the Scudetto. He said, “We must never forget that in Naples, after a Scudetto, we finished 10th. I'm sorry to have to dig up the bones of the past. I'll talk to the club, who already knew what I thought.”
De Laurentiis praises 'real man' Conte
In a post on X, De Laurentiis addressed the rumours about Conte’s possible resignation, writing: “I came across the fairy tale of Conte's resignation on the web. I love social media a lot because they're a contemporary and fast way to spread thoughts. But you know that thoughts aren't always right or shareable.
"Between me and Conte there has always existed a special harmony that unites men who use the 3 "C"s [Character, Competence, and Courage]... which are very popular with Neapolitans and not only.
"To the fans who've read some nonsense, I say: I'm proud to have by my side, and by the side of Napoli and the players, a real man like Antonio Conte, capable of sacrificing every second of his life for his profession, with extreme generosity and dedication.
"This is the most important guarantee that can be given today to a club, to the players, and to demanding fans like those of Napoli."
Ups and downs for the Italian champions
Conte took charge of Napoli at the start of the 2024-25 season, stepping in to steady the ship after a disappointing campaign that had left the club in disarray. His tenure began on a poor note with a 3-0 home defeat to Hellas Verona, but Conte quickly adapted. Breaking away from his trademark 3-5-2 formation, he switched to a 4-3-3 system to better suit Napoli’s attacking strengths and the players at his disposal. The tactical adjustment paid off brilliantly as Napoli went on an incredible run, eventually clinching the Scudetto on the final matchday with a decisive victory over Cagliari. One of Conte’s most inspired moves was signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United, who thrived under his management and was named Serie A’s MVP in his debut season.
Now competing in both Serie A and the Champions League, Conte's team have struggled to adapt to the new demands. Star striker Romelu Lukaku was ruled out with a long-term injury at the start of the season, while star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has now been sidelined for the time being. Draws against Como and Eintracht Frankfurt were followed by the defeat to Bologna, leaving the Italian champions in a precarious position in both competitions.
Napoli hope for revival under Conte
Napoli and De Laurentiis will look to convince Conte to remain at the club, counting on his experience and vast knowledge to guide the team out of their poor run of form in the absence of star players Lukaku and De Bruyne.
