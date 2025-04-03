'He never loses with dignity!' - Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho savaged over nose-tweaking attack as Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is branded 'pathetic' for dive
Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been accused of failing to lose with dignity after his nose-tweaking attack on Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk.
- Mourinho involved in clash with Buruk
- Fenerbahce boss had only just returned from ban
- Jim White and Simon Jordan debate his antics