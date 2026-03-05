'He has everything!' - Marcus Rashford's 'huge potential' talked up by Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski

Beyond football, Lewandowski has observed Rashford’s personality, describing him as a "very nice guy" who thrives when supported. The pair have spent time together off the pitch as well, even playing ping-pong in the dressing room. "He's a very nice guy. We spoke because we are sitting in the dressing room beside [each other]," he added. "We also play ping-pong. I see that this guy is very kind, very nice guy but also because of this he needs someone standing behind him. If he does have this confidence he can really play his best football and on the best level."

Pressed on who comes out on top on the ping-pong table, Lewandowski replied: "The crucial follow-up question: who wins their ping-pong matches? He improved but he couldn't win any games against me! He has to change his opponent!"