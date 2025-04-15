Has Cristiano Ronaldo finally proposed to Georgina Rodriguez? Al-Nassr superstar's girlfriend flaunts HUGE diamond engagement ring in cryptic Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has sparked engagement rumours by showing off a huge diamond ring in a cryptic Instagram story.
- Ronaldo '1000%' sure he will marry model
- Reports suggest pair are not currently engaged
- Cryptic message could be linked to recent threats