Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Harry Maguire's Greek trial for assaulting police officer and attempted bribery could be postponed for FIFTH time
Why was Maguire arrested?
Maguire was arrested and found guilty of charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery back in 2020 in Syros, Greece while on holiday with family and friends. The charges came after an altercation with police officers which led to allegations of attempted bribery after the Manchester United star was taken to the police station. Maguire was then found guilty and handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence. However, he appealed the verdict, which, under Greek law, was immediately quashed. The first retrial was postponed in May 2023 as his counsel was unavailable due to a scheduling conflict. A second attempt was then delayed by a lawyers' strike in February 2024. Two more retrials have also been postponed, with the latest date set for March 4.
- Getty Images Sport
Retrial could be delayed again
There is now a good chance that Maguire's retrial could be postponed by a fifth time, according to the Daily Mail. If that were to happen it would raise the prospect of Maguire's case never coming to trial at all, as the statute of limitations in Greece takes effect after eight years, so in August 2028 in Maguire's case.
The Manchester United defender has always strenuously denied the allegations against him. He told BBC Sport in 2020: "It's not nice seeing bad reports against yourself. No one knew what went off that night. Either you believe it or you don't. Even after the court case still the stories coming out of the court case are so far away from the truth it is incredible. So, no, my character and personality will stay the same. I am strong mentally and I will get over this. My conscience is clear. I know exactly what happened that night."
Maguire back in action at Man Utd
Maguire does not have to attend the retrial in person, with his defence team set to try and clear his name if the retrial does go ahead in Syros. The Manchester United defender recently returned from a nine-match injury lay-off for Michael Carrick's side, although his future at the club remains unclear. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen where he will play his football in 2026-27.
He spoke about his future at the start of the season and seemed in no rush to leave United, telling BBC Sport: "Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and where I want to be. I don't want to put it out there to everybody but it's an amazing club to play for and you'd be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could. The hierarchy has come in, with [technical director] Jason [Wilcox] and the manager, and I feel like they're taking it in the right direction. Since I started six years ago to now, it's in a completely different place in terms of the structure behind the management staff. We're in a good place. A lot better place."
Maguire's recent Manchester United form has also led to talk of a potential England recall for World Cup 2026. Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel said last month that the defender was "back in the picture" as he prepares to finalise his squad for the tournament.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Maguire will be focused on football as he waits to see whether his latest retrial goes ahead. Before that date, Manchester United are due to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won five games and drawn once under interim manager Carrick and will be aiming to maintain that form at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Advertisement