Harry Kane told what he needs to do to win Ballon d'Or as Bayern Munich & England striker is given 'big chance' billing in World Cup year
Record-breaking Kane in the hunt for major honours
Kane broke his much-publicised trophy duck in 2024-25 when becoming a Bundesliga title winner. He hit 41 goals across all competitions for Bayern last season, with remarkable personal standards being maintained by Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer.
His exploits were, however, only enough to earn him a 13th-place ranking in the last Ballon d’Or vote. Many have questioned that tumble outside of the top 10, but the 32-year-old frontman is being backed to silence any doubters.
He has already reached the 30-goal mark at club level this term, while taking his historic tally of efforts for England to 78 through 112 caps, and remains in the hunt for the grandest of domestic, continental and international accolades.
Can Kane win the Ballon d'Or in 2026?
Ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid and Three Lions striker Owen - speaking in association with English Premier League betting - told GOAL when asked what Kane needs in order to emulate his Ballon d’Or win from 2001: "I use the phrase perfect storm. Ballon d’Or is a perfect storm scenario, you need to be having an exceptional season yourself and be in an exceptional team - or at least a winning team. All of that helps and gives you a huge advantage.
"Bayern Munich are going to win the league, they are miles clear, if they won the Champions League and he had a decent World Cup, then absolutely Harry Kane would have a chance of picking up that prize. It’s just ifs and buts.
"In World Cup year, a lot depends on who wins the World Cup. That is going to carry so much weight. Somebody can have an average season but if they are top scorer at the World Cup and score the winner in the final, it’s pretty hard to argue that they haven’t just contributed to the ultimate prize of all-time, and that’s going to carry a lot of weight. If he stays fit and healthy and does well, and his team are good, then of course he has got a big chance."
Golden Ball target: Kane wants to be the world's best
Kane has always been a team player, with collective success worth more to him than individual recognition. He is, however, prepared to admit that being named the best player on the planet is an achievement that holds obvious appeal to any elite athlete.
He has previously said of chasing down a Golden Ball: "Obviously, I would love to win the Ballon d’Or. Essentially it is a team trophy that the best individual from that team wins so no matter how you do in a season unless you win the biggest competitions it is going to be a Champions League winner or a World Cup winner this time around.
"Especially when you are this early in the season it is impossible to talk about it. I would love to win it for sure, it would be an accumulation of doing something great individually and as a team. It would be almost the perfect season. The opportunity is there when you are playing at a club like Bayern - who are always one of the favourites to win the Champions League. With England we are going to be one of the favourites to win the World Cup."
Captain Kane: Targets for talismanic striker to hit
Kane, who has been generating transfer talk at Bayern as a result of release clauses that exist in his contract, will lead England into the 2026 World Cup as captain of his country. If he fires on all cylinders, then Thomas Tuchel’s side should come into contention for a global crown.
The talismanic No.9 is also chasing down a third consecutive Golden Boot in the Bundesliga, with three more hat-tricks being added to his haul this season, and there is every reason to believe that he will climb the Ballon d’Or standings as sights become locked on top spot.
