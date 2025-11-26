Getty Images
Harry Kane to partner Erling Haaland?! Bayern Munich striker urged to snub Barcelona for Man City transfer if he leaves Allianz Arena in 2026
Kane and Haaland vying for the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe
The duo have made a blistering start to the 2025-26 season, scoring crucial – and plenty of – goals for their respective sides. Kane has beautifully led Bayern Munich's charge in the opening three months of the ongoing campaign, having already netted a staggering 24 goals in just 18 games for Die Roten across all competitions.
In September, he became the quickest man in the history of Europe's top five leagues to reach the milestone of a century of goals for a single club, taking 104 games to achieve the feat. In the process, he toppled Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland, both taking 105 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively.
Kane's ridiculous form in front of goal has played a big part in Vincent Kompany's side breaking AC Milan's record of 13 consecutive wins at the start of the 1992-93 season, as Bayern went on to win 16 in a row before being halted by Union Berlin following a 2-2 draw.
On the other hand, Haaland's importance to this City side cannot be understated. The Norwegian has already breached the 30-goal mark for both club and country, 19 of those coming under the orders of Pep Guardiola in the sky blue of City. His absence was sorely felt against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, as the German outfit pulled off a shock 2-0 win against a City side that didn't have the services of Haaland and several other regulars from the beginning.
That said, the form of both Kane and Haaland has been imperious since the season kicked off. They, along with Kylian Mbappe, have become the early frontrunners in the race for the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe, scoring 14 league goals each.
Kane urged to team-up with Haaland
Former Premier League winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, who spent nine years with City, believes that Kane and Haaland could coexist at the Etihad Stadium next season and beyond, thus urging the former to return to the Premier League instead of the speculated move to Barcelona in Spain.
"If you were Harry Kane you could win more silverware at Barcelona, or Real Madrid, why would you turn that down?" he told BestBettingSites.
"But if he wants that record in the Premier League, then I think Manchester City would welcome him with open arms. I think even if they only play with one striker, they can rotate with Erling Haaland. I think both players would accept that as long as they were winning trophies.
"More than that, I think they can play together, because Kane is an exceptional No.10 too, and it would free Haaland up. As soon as Kane has the ball and turns. Haaland would be running in behind and Kane would find him."
Kane has no interest in leaving Bayern Munich
Earlier this season, BILD dropped a bombshell by claiming that Kane has a 'secret' €65 million (£57m/$76m) release clause inserted into his Bayern contract, which runs until June 2027. For the clause to take effect, though, the 32-year-old is required to inform the club’s executives at Sabener Straße of his desire to depart by the end of January 2026.
Despite the reports, Kane seems to be pretty relaxed, even admitting that he is open to considering extending his stay at the Allianz Arena beyond 2027. "I have almost two years left. It’s not like I’m in the final year of my contract and anyone is panicking," he told reporters in September. "I’m fine. The club is fine. I think they’re happy with me, and I’m happy with them. Those discussions can take place.”
Barcelona consider Kane to be the ideal Lewandowski replacement
Barcelona are set to undergo a big summer of squad changes at the end of the season. Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with the Catalans will end next summer, has one foot out of the Camp Nou as things stand.
The prevailing speculation, then, is that the reigning La Liga champions are determined to pull out all the stops in their pursuit of Kane, whom they view as the ideal successor to the ageing Pole. Moreover, his €65m release clause is believed to fall within the financial reach of a club carrying one of the largest debt burdens in world football.
As for Kane, he isn't entertaining any suggestions of a potential move to Barcelona or elsewhere. "I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me," he told BILDrecently. "I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern.
"There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season."
On whether Bayern fans should be worried about his future at the club, he responded: "I don't think so."
