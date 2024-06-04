Cole Palmer England 2024Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Harry Kane thrilled with 'unbelievable' Cole Palmer after Chelsea star scores first England goal

Cole PalmerHarry KaneEnglandEngland vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaEuropean Championship

England captain Harry Kane has given high praise to Cole Palmer after the Chelsea star scored his first goal for the Three Lions.

  • Palmer scores first England goal
  • Kane impressed by Palmer's season
  • Chelsea star could start for England at Euros
