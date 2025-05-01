Harry Kane succeeds where Cristiano Ronaldo failed in earning love & respect - but ‘sweet spot’ found at Bayern Munich when it comes to criticism of 80-goal striker
Harry Kane is considered to have succeeded at Bayern Munich where Cristiano Ronaldo failed at Real Madrid, with love and respect being earned.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- CR7 smashed records at the Bernabeu
- England star shining in German football
- Set to break his career-long trophy duck