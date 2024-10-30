Eric Dier Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2024-25Getty
Richard Mills

'Can't get my head around it' - Harry Kane left reeling by Eric Dier 'retirement' announcement after Bayern Munich team-mate's 'tough spell' during summer break

H. KaneE. DierBayern MunichPremier League

Harry Kane says he "can't get his head around" Bayern Munich team-mate Eric Dier retiring from golf after a "tough" summer of playing the sport.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dier has been reunited with Kane at Bayern
  • Ex-Spurs duo play golf together
  • Dier has stopped playing after "tough" summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below