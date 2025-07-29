Harry Kane has his perfect partner! Bayern Munich have overpaid for Luis Diaz, but he is the ideal winger to pair with the England captain

The Bundesliga champions at last have the wide forward they've been craving, and he could hardly be more suited to complementing their No.9

Bayern Munich have long been in the market for a new left winger to raise the ceiling of their team. It's been five years since the electric wide duo of Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman helped fire them to Champions League glory, and though they both remain at the club, they are not the offensive weapons they once were.

There were sceptics in Bavaria when Bayern decided to drop £51 million (€60m) on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise last summer, but he has gone someway to silencing them after a spectacular debut campaign at the Allianz Arena. What became clear throughout 2024-25, though, was that they still needed another attacker in their ranks.

In Bayern's dream world, they would have landed Nico Williams. Much like Barcelona, they were left disappointed and probably a little shocked that he decided to sign a new 10-year contract at Athletic Club instead. They were also after Florian Wirtz, but baulked at Bayer Leverkusen's nine-figure asking price, while Paris Saint-Germain have no intention to sell Bradley Barcola.

That's led them to Luis Diaz, who has been given the green light to leave Liverpool for roughly £65m ($87m). Again, there are some question marks over the deal, but they ignore one of the most significant aspects of it - this will get the best out of star striker Harry Kane.