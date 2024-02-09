‘Harry Kane has no mercy!’ - Former Bayern Munich striker stunned by record-setting goal haul of England captain

Chris Burton
Harry Kane Bayern 2023-24Getty
Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s record-setting goal haul at Bayern Munich has left Miroslav Klose stunned, with the England star considered to show opponents “no mercy”.

  • Prolific frontman starring in Germany
  • Has already rewritten the history books
  • Chasing down elusive major honours

