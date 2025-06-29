VIDEO: Harry Kane scores long-range thunderbolt vs Flamengo with weaker foot to bring up 40th goal of 2024-25 season & put Bayern Munich in full control of Club World Cup last-16 tie

Harry Kane produced a stunning long-range strike to give Bayern Munich a two-goal lead over Flamengo in their Club World Cup round of 16 clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The brilliant effort from outside of the box also helped Kane achieve yet another milestone as he registered 40-plus goals in a second consecutive season.

