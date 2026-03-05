Blow for Bayern Munich as Harry Kane ruled OUT of next game to dent England captain's hopes of breaking Robert Lewandowski goal record

Kane is currently 11 goals shy of the mark set by Lewandowski during the 2020-21 campaign. The England captain has been vocal about the respect he holds for the Polish international, especially considering Lewandowski achieved the feat in only 29 games.

When asked if he was aiming to beat Lewandowski's goalscoring record, Kane told reporters after the match against Dortmund: "For sure. I've got to keep doing what I'm doing. There's still a lot of games to play. I need to try and be consistent over that period. We'll see from late April or the start of May if it's possible. But of course, right now it's just there, and I just got to do what I do."