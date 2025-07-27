Harry Kane sends out heartfelt message to Lionesses after England retain Euro title with dramatic shoot-out win over Spain

The Lionesses retained their European Championship crown in thrilling fashion, defeating Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the Euro 2025 final. Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick, with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton producing heroics. Harry Kane led the tributes with a heartfelt message praising the team's incredible achievement in Switzerland.

Kane praises Lionesses' 'incredible achievement'