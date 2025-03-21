Harry Kane Liam DelapGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Harry Kane hailed as 'the best I've ever seen' by Liam Delap after Ipswich striker joins Bayern Munich sensation for finishing masterclass in England training session

H. KaneEnglandL. DelapBayern MunichIpswichEngland vs AlbaniaWorld Cup Qualification UEFA

Harry Kane is "the best" striker that Liam Delap has "ever seen", with the England captain putting on a finishing masterclass in training.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Three Lions' all-time leading scorer
  • Prolific strike rate maintained with club & country
  • Fellow No.9 impressed by what he saw
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match