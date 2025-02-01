Harry Kane wins a trophy! Bayern Munich striker handed Goal of the Year prize for stunning kung-fu strike against Augsburg
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Goal of the Year by Sportschau for his spectacular finish against Augsburg.
- Kane scored a hat-trick against Augsburg in the Bundesliga
- His third strike has been recognised as the Goal of the Year
- Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz came second in the voting