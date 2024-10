This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'It's not right' - Hansi Flick slams Real Madrid over referee video ahead of Clasico clash with Barcelona Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid vs Barcelona Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has slammed Real Madrid for releasing a critical video of Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez ahead of him refereeing El Clasico. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico

Madrid release critical video of referee Martinez

Flick slams Los Blancos for their actions Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below